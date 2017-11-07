You Know Things Are Bad For Trump When All He's Got Is Gorka

In a just and fair world, Sebastian Gorka would be an adjunct Germanic Studies professor at some community college extension school. But instead he's the attack dog for a very agitated White House under fire for colluding with Russia to swing the 2016 election. And the crime goes all the way to the so-called president's family. (Sure it's only "dispensable" Don Jr. but still.)

Gorka made the rounds to the networks this morning and demanded that the hosts talk about anything but TrumpRussia.

The video above he diverts Stephanie Ruhle into discussing White House "leaks" and whether SHE has a responsibility to report White House staff to the authorities. Everybody in Washington media knows that Kellyanne Conway is the number one leaker in the White House, and it's not classified information it's just that "senior White House official says" baloney.

Gorka also farted out this gem: "Donald Jr.'s statements speak for themselves." Just like his daddy's tweets? That's ADORABLE.

This is A+ @SRuhle questioning of Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka on Don Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian. via @MSNBC https://t.co/g0hMZ9gabJ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 11, 2017

With CNN Gorka made it about ratings, telling Alisyn Camerota that more people watch cartoons than the news network.

All of this eats up airtime and makes it seem (to an audience of one, sitting at the big desk in his gold office) like White House staff is "fighting back" against "fake news."

Cable News morning interviews is not where the battle is, and everyone with a brain knows it. This is going very badly for the White House. And when you see Gorka out there, that is just confirmation of how bad it is.