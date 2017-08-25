Alec Baldwin Returns As Trump For SNL's Weekend Update
It's really difficult, if not impossible, to parody Trump at this point. After his long, rambling speech in Phoenix had more than a few questioning his mental health and his capacity for the job, as if competence was really ever a serious consideration for Trump voters (hint: it wasn't last November and it sure as hell isn't now). So we're left with this pathetic carnival barker president instead of a real one,
Alec Baldwin and SNL give it their best try, but it falls woefully short of capturing the complete insanity that's been unfolding since Donald Trump was elected president.
Source: The Wrap
Alec Baldwin made a surprise appearance on Thursday’s episode of the primetime edition of “Weekend Update” to revive the Donald Trump impression for which he received an Emmy nomination.
The sketch lampooned Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday and touched on a number of recent headlines and viral moments related to the president, including his ill-advised glance at Monday’s solar eclipse, the ousting of chief strategist Steve Bannon and his response to the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month.
