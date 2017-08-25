Alec Baldwin Returns As Trump For SNL's Weekend Update

It's really difficult, if not impossible, to parody Trump at this point. After his long, rambling speech in Phoenix had more than a few questioning his mental health and his capacity for the job, as if competence was really ever a serious consideration for Trump voters (hint: it wasn't last November and it sure as hell isn't now). So we're left with this pathetic carnival barker president instead of a real one,

Alec Baldwin and SNL give it their best try, but it falls woefully short of capturing the complete insanity that's been unfolding since Donald Trump was elected president.

Source: The Wrap

