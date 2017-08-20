Alex Castellanos: Trump's Neo-Nazi Defense 'May Mean The End Of Trump Government'

During ABC's THIS WEEK's round table discussion, Republican strategist Alex Castellanos, said that Trump's governing power has vanished.

Dab Balz, the Washington Post's chief correspondent said that among Trump's bad weeks, "this may be the worst that he's had."

"Whatever he thought he was doing Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, with his varying statements, the judgment on him has been extremely harsh from fellow Republicans. And I think that really sums up the problem that he's had this week," Balz said.

Host Martha Raddatz then asked Alex, "So what does that really mean for him going forward?

Castellanos replied, "Well, it doesn't mean the end of the Trump presidency but it may mean the end of Trump government."

"It's going to be impossible for Donald Trump now to attract good people to government. And he hasn't filled out these positions that he needs to appoint. He has appointed about half of what Obama and Bush before him appointed at this point. It's going to be very hard for him to build his army to fight their army," Alex said.

Steve Bannon echoed similar sentiments while he was cleaning out his desk at the White house.

Yes, being an admitted neo-Nazi apologist who has no idea how to actually govern does have a down side.