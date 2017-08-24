Another Trump Comm Staffer Is Out? Bye, Happy News Folder Guy!

Remember this from three weeks ago?

Twice a day since the beginning of the Trump administration, a special folder is prepared for the president. The first document is prepared around 9:30 a.m. and the follow-up, around 4:30 p.m. Former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former Press Secretary Sean Spicer both wanted the privilege of delivering the 20-to-25-page packet to President Trump personally, White House sources say. These sensitive papers, described to VICE News by three current and former White House officials, don’t contain top-secret intelligence or updates on legislative initiatives. Instead, the folders are filled with screenshots of positive cable news chyrons (those lower-third headlines and crawls), admiring tweets, transcripts of fawning TV interviews, praise-filled news stories, and sometimes just pictures of Trump on TV looking powerful. One White House official said the only feedback the White House communications shop, which prepares the folder, has ever gotten in all these months is: “It needs to be more fucking positive.” That’s why some in the White House ruefully refer to the packet as “the propaganda document.”

Welp, I guess those duties didn't work out so well, so it's another exit interview for a Trump staffer. Politico notes:

W.H. RAPID RESPONSE DIRECTOR IS OUT -- ANDY HEMMING left his job on Monday as the White House director of rapid response, according to multiple sources. A source familiar with the move told us it was a “mutually agreed upon” separation, and Hemming now plans to take a vacation (in which golf may play a big part) and then explore future opportunities. Right before his departure, he was profiled ...as the staffer the White House pays “$89,000 a year to spot and distribute positive stories from the mainstream media.”

And if that wasn't bad enough, Andy's email blasts to the press weren't going out, because no one told him email lists of a thousand recipients got blocked by the White House firewall. Really sucks to be you, Andy.

this guy was forwarding the stories to a list of about 1000 people and it was being blocked by the Whitehouse firewall settings

Poor Andy Hemming will probably end up with a raise and a job lobbying for a foreign government. That's how Republicans roll these days.