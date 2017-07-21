Anthony Scaramucci Attacks Ryan Lizza: 'Linda Tripp Of 2017'

Is Anthony Scaramucci drinking and tweeting?

The Mooch's reign was so short and so awful in the Trump administration that Charles Krauthammer told Fox News: Scaramucci's Behavior 'Is A Degradation Of The Presidency''

Ryan Lizza, a terrific reporter wrote on Wednesday about some loose ends he didn't get to in Scaramucci's interview that ended his embarrassing short term as Trump's Communications Director.

Two weeks ago, when I spoke to Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director—the same conversation in which he pilloried several colleagues, threatened to fire his entire staff, and claimed to have called the F.B.I. to investigate the White House chief of staff—he offered some cryptic thoughts about Vice-President Mike Pence. “Why do you think Nick’s there, bro?” Scaramucci asked me, referring to Nick Ayers, Pence’s recently installed chief of staff. “Are you stupid?” He continued, “Why is Nick there? Nick’s there to protect the Vice-President because the Vice-President can’t believe what the fuck is going on.” Given everything else Scaramucci told me that day, I left this exchange out of my original article about the conversation. But, in light of the news this week about Pence’s political machinations, the remarks seem worth revisiting.

Mike Pence surely didn't enjoy reading that.

Anyway, the Mooch then hit the twitter.

.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Back in the 90's, Linda Tripp made believe she was a friend and secretly recorded Monica Lewinski, without her knowledge to try and bring down President Clinton. That's called being a sleazy scumbag.

Lizza conducted an on-the-record interview.

What's just as humiliating for Scaramucci is that a Communications Director tells his staff members what is and is not on the record. Apparently, he got a little confused. He probably thought telling the president how much he loved him was his primary function.

I imagine when he agreed that the interview was on the record didn't understand that he would tape the call so as not to get any of his quotes wrong.

Edit: In the end, the last word goes to Ms Lewinsky herself, with this wonderful bit of shade.