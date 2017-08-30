Back In 2007 Arpaio Said It Was An 'Honor' To Be Compared To The KKK

By Red Painter
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Just last Friday, as Hurricane Harvey made landfall, Donald Trump pardoned Racist Sheriff Joe Arpaio because he thought it would get higher ratings and because he genuinely thinks the Sheriff is a "good guy."

Well, the internet never forgets and this clip from an interview with Lou Dobbs has an interesting soundbite.

I guess it makes sense when you think about it. Trump is a Nazi sympathizer, he surrounds himself with Nazis and Arpaio says it is an "honor" to be compared to the Ku Klux Klan.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV