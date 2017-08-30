Back In 2007 Arpaio Said It Was An 'Honor' To Be Compared To The KKK

Just last Friday, as Hurricane Harvey made landfall, Donald Trump pardoned Racist Sheriff Joe Arpaio because he thought it would get higher ratings and because he genuinely thinks the Sheriff is a "good guy."

Well, the internet never forgets and this clip from an interview with Lou Dobbs has an interesting soundbite.

I guess it makes sense when you think about it. Trump is a Nazi sympathizer, he surrounds himself with Nazis and Arpaio says it is an "honor" to be compared to the Ku Klux Klan.