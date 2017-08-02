BREAKING: Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill

Uh oh. Putin is not going to be a happy comrade this morning when he sees reports that Trump has signed the Russia Sanctions Bill.

CNN reports that the bill was signed the Bill into law on Wednesday morning (even though we all know he *really* didn't want to).

Unfortunately for Trump, the bill contains a provision he is going to really hate because it pretty much neuters him. The Washington Post reported that

"Under the bill, the president is required to notify Congress before making any alterations to Russia sanctions policy, and lawmakers then have 30 days in which they can block the president from implementing those changes. The procedure, known as “congressional review,” is the most sweeping authority Congress has given itself to check the president on sanctions policy in decades."

Ironically, this is the first major piece of legislation that Trump ha signed since taking office. Yes, you read that right: the first piece of serious legislation is against his best buddy, Putin.

How long until we see a strong response from Russia? Pee pee tape? Email release through Wikileaks? Who will they go after?

UPDATE: Trump's Statement

signing statement follows. "In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions." pic.twitter.com/D744TFLC7P — Samuel Rubenfeld (@srubenfeld) August 2, 2017

