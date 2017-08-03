Rick Perry?! They Meant Home Depot, Not Homeland Security

Okay, so everybody is emailing me telling me in panicked terms that that Rick Perry is being considered for Director of Homeland Security.

I’m not falling for that gag. Hell, all he knows about energy is how to fill his own gas tank in an emergency. Nobody, not even George Dubya Doofus, who knows Rick very well, would make him Director of Homeland Security.

Dear Sweet Lord, do not let this be Trump’s reward for Rick Perry being the only human in America to agree with Trump about transgender in the military. Give the boy a damn trophy or something – not my Security.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com