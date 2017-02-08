Chris Cuomo Smacks Mulvaney: You Can't Destroy Obamacare Markets

Mick Mulvaney is full of nonsense, doesn't understand or care how insurance works, and is pushing Trump's agenda based on erasing Barack Obama's achievements, rather than on policy.

And Chris Cuomo focused his attention on how to ensure stable insurance markets, and why the market became destabilized.

Mulvaney pushes the Trump line: “The market became destabilized because the system is broken and they couldn’t figure out a way to bring market forces to bear in the insurance business.”

Cuomo fired back: “What does that mean? When has that ever worked in the insurance world? When have we ever seen that this free enterprise notion makes things cheaper for people when it comes to health insurance, people crippled by the cost before the ACA?”

Oh, Chris, when has Donald Trump ever cared that insurance should work for people? He wants to get back at Obama, and his base is happy to watch him do it. Mulvaney is a willing tool to accomplish that and will create imaginary failures for ACA in order to justify sabotaging it. The sooner we see that, and stop this administration from doing further damage, the better.