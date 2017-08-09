C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Boris

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Formed in Tokyo in 1992, Boris have had quite the interesting musical trajectory.

Naming themselves after a Melvins song, their sound has been associated with what seems like every heavy and/or trippy rock genre since they started. Sludge and stoner metal, ambient and drone, hardcore...shoegaze...grunge...garage punk...psychedelic...dream pop. Yep, you name it and Boris has probably touched on it.

Their latest, Dear, is their 24 full length release (not counting collaboration albums) and they're still bending ear drums and twisting minds.

What are you listening to tonight?


Dear
Dear
Artist: BORIS
Price: $21.66
(As of 08/09/17 10:01 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV