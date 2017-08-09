C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Boris

Formed in Tokyo in 1992, Boris have had quite the interesting musical trajectory.

Naming themselves after a Melvins song, their sound has been associated with what seems like every heavy and/or trippy rock genre since they started. Sludge and stoner metal, ambient and drone, hardcore...shoegaze...grunge...garage punk...psychedelic...dream pop. Yep, you name it and Boris has probably touched on it.

Their latest, Dear, is their 24 full length release (not counting collaboration albums) and they're still bending ear drums and twisting minds.

What are you listening to tonight?