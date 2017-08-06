C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Dan Auerbach

By Dale Merrill
I was over at a friend's house this weekend visiting. He had some music on and with each song I kept wondering what he was listening to. I finally asked him "Is this some satellite station that's a forgotten songs of the 70's pop station."

"Nah, man" he said. "It's the new Dan Auerbach record. You know. The guy from the Black Keys."

So, I guess to my ears on first impression, the Dan Auerbach solo album sound heavily steeped in 1970's AM pop.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

Broken Promises

