C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Dave Bartholomew
Celery, bell peppers, and onions. Without them you're missing what is considered the holy trinity of vegetables by Louisianians who know their stew.
Dave Bartholomew knew it. He also knew of many variations that can make gumbo too. I know late night snacking isn't recommeneded but I'm sure hungry now listening to this song.
What are you listening to tonight?
