C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Fluid

I recently included this song by Denver, Colorado's Fluid in one of music mix podcasts that I do. Before that, I hadn't thought about the song in years.

It got me thinking about when I first heard the song originally. The Fluid's EP Glue came out on Sub Pop in 1990 and it was the lead off track. It grabbed my attention immediately.

I didn't know it was a cover of a Troggs song at the time. Once I found out it was though, it led me to go on a journey to hear more Troggs songs beyond their hits. It proved to be a rewarding journey for someone who was (and still is quite often) searching for some three chord crunch.

What are you listening to tonight?