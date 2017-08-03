C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Gene Clark

As a founding member of the Byrds, Gene Clark wrote some of the best original songs in the early part of the bands career.

When he embarked on his solo career, success eluded him for many different reasons which included battles with personal demons.

In 1973, he released his third solo album Roadmaster. Backed by members of the Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers and members of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, it's a fine piece of country rock that should have made a major mark in Americana music at the time. The thing is though it was only initially released in Germany and the Netherland. It didn't see a proper North American released until1994 when it came out on CD (and three years after his death.)

I couldn't pick just one song so here's the whole album.

What are you listening to tonight?