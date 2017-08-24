C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Gnod

By Dale Merrill
Manchester, England's Gnod have a lot on their mind. By titling their latest album Just Say No To The Psycho Right-Wing Capitalist Fascist Industrial Death Machine it's quite obvious they aren't afraid to speak it.

They not only convey the current disturbing times in words but in the sounds they make. It's disturbing and unsettling music. Perhaps even paranoid but with the way things are right now in the world, who can really blame them?

What are you listening to tonight?


