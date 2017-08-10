C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Leon Spencer

One of the great things about the all the music that's ever been made it discovering something from the past that you've never heard before but becomes something that grooves you immediately.

I was only slightly familiar with organist Leon Spencer from the funky, sweaty groove he laid down on Lou Donaldson's 1970's Pretty Things album.

Tonight's song is from an album I scored while thumbing through a bin of records today that a friend of a friend said I might be interested in checking out, It's the title track from Leon's fourth and final album as the main attraction, 1973's Where I'm Coming From. After this record was released he dropped out of the music scene. The most told (but unconfirmed) story is he bought a farm in Martha's Vineyard where he lives to this day.

What are you listening to tonight?