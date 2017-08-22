C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Minders

I was thinking this morning "what day of the week gets the short shrift when it comes to having songs about them?" I figured it may be Tuesday but the more I thought I gave it, the more songs I remember having Tuesday in the title or at least mentioned in the lyrics.

Written by Denver, Colorado combo the Minders, "Hooray For Tuesday" was the title track to their 1998 album. Over the years I've heard some people claim it's an Elliot Smith song because they saw him play it live once. He started doing it following a tour that the Minders and he did together. There are rumours that Smith recorded a proper studio version of the song before he died. If so, it hasn't surfaced as far as I know (though there are plenty takes of him doing it live all over the internet.)

What are you listening to tonight?