C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Minders

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

I was thinking this morning "what day of the week gets the short shrift when it comes to having songs about them?" I figured it may be Tuesday but the more I thought I gave it, the more songs I remember having Tuesday in the title or at least mentioned in the lyrics.

Written by Denver, Colorado combo the Minders, "Hooray For Tuesday" was the title track to their 1998 album. Over the years I've heard some people claim it's an Elliot Smith song because they saw him play it live once. He started doing it following a tour that the Minders and he did together. There are rumours that Smith recorded a proper studio version of the song before he died. If so, it hasn't surfaced as far as I know (though there are plenty takes of him doing it live all over the internet.)

What are you listening to tonight?


Hooray For Tuesday
Hooray For Tuesday
Artist: The Minders
Price: $8.99
(As of 08/22/17 11:17 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV