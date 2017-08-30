C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Nana Kinomi And Leo Beats

The other day I was thinking about a conversation I had about music with a cool aunt who has long passed. One of the things she was really into was Bossa Nova. Literally translated, Bossa Nova means "new trend" and the sound seeped into a lot of different places during its heyday.

When it reached Japan, they put their own Swingin' 60's twist on it. Nana Kinomi and Leo Beats not only put a different bent on the sound, they took the Zombies song "I Love You" to do it with.

What are you listening to tonight?