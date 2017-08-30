C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Nana Kinomi And Leo Beats

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

The other day I was thinking about a conversation I had about music with a cool aunt who has long passed. One of the things she was really into was Bossa Nova. Literally translated, Bossa Nova means "new trend" and the sound seeped into a lot of different places during its heyday.

When it reached Japan, they put their own Swingin' 60's twist on it. Nana Kinomi and Leo Beats not only put a different bent on the sound, they took the Zombies song "I Love You" to do it with.

What are you listening to tonight?


Nippon Girls: Japanese, Pop, Beat & Bossa Nova 1966-70
Nippon Girls: Japanese, Pop, Beat & Bossa Nova 1966-70
Artist: Various Artists
Price: $8.86
(As of 08/30/17 06:08 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV