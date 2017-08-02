C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Noah Sterba

Unless you live in Omaha or deep dig though the indiest of record stores and zines searching for something different to listen to, you are probably not familiar with any of the cool combos Noah Sterba has been apart of.

Finding his new solo album, The 13-Bar Blues, out in the wild and not at some place on the web probably won't be the simpliest of tasks either but the hunt can be quite reward. Clever with a twist of a phrase and recording in an simply unadored and downright reamshackle way, Noah's songs are equally creaky and personal and are fitting at both a creepy country cemetary around midnight or a dingy basement show happening around the same hour.

