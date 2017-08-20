C&L's Late Nite Music Club Remembers Sonny Burgess

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

One of the last original Sun Records rockabilly cats has, well, rode off into the sunset.

Arkansas born Sonny Burgess has died at the age of 88.

In 1955, him and Elvis shared many a gig. After one show Elvis told him he should go meet with Sam Phillips in Memphis and tell him you want to cut a record for Sun. It happened and the rest is history. Known for his bit wild guitar style and raucous approach to music more than a few rock-n-roll historians have declared Sonny's early sides "Punk rock before there was punk rock."

Sonny continued playing live up until July of this summer when he suffered a fall at his home. He passed away yesterday at Little Rock’s Baptist Health Medical Center.

What are you listening to tonight?


The Arkansas Wild Man
The Arkansas Wild Man
Artist: Sonny Burgess
Price: $4.49
(As of 08/20/17 06:58 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV