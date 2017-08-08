C&L's Music Club Remembers Glen Campbell

By Dale Merrill
Ace studio musician, a bunch of chart topping songs in both the pop and country hit parade as a solo artist and a successful TV variety host.

The whole reason why I ever picked up a guitar as a young child was because I wanted to play solos like the one in "Wichita Lineman." Bashing six strings almost 40 some odd years later I think it's still the only solo I can play halfway right.

Glen Campbell has passed away at the age of 81 from Alzheimer's.

The Late Nite Music Club will be on at it's regular time tonight. Share your memories of Glen Campbell here.


