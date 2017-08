Rocky is a harboiled tough guy sent up for a crime he didn't commit. Then, thanks to some fancy evidence tampereing by Delong, he is realeased. Delong figures Rocky will be so gratefuly that Rocky will cut him in on the 100 large he is supposed to have stashed sometplace after the heist.

Rocky has other ideas.

Stars Dick Powell in top form and Rhonda Fleming is The Dame.

Enjoy!