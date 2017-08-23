On CNN, Ana Navarro Tells Ed Martin To Get Out Of Her Space

On Anderson Cooper's show last night, Ana Navarro was talking to Paul Begala about Trump's hint that he will pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio when she was interrupted by Ed Martin, who is apparently auditioning for the Jeffrey Lord spot.

"Paul, there's also another very important message that he's sending through this Joe Arpaio thing," Navarro said.

"It's a message to his base. It's a message to anybody that's anti-Hispanic."

"It's America first. America first," Martin interrupted.

"No, sweetheart. Tell you what, I'm America first and you don't get to tell me that I'm not. but I'm also not anti-Hispanic. I'm not anti-black. I'm not anti-transgender. I'm not anti-base so you don't get to tell me that i'm not America first. You're inferring it and i'm a little over it," she said.

"So let me tell you: He's sending a message that he pardons Joe Arpaio. Try to control yourself from interrupting me because you're a little too close and getting into my danger zone. Do not interrupt a Latina."

All righty, then!