Whack Corey Stewart Goes After CNN For 'Exploiting Heyer's Death' To Blame Far Right

CNN's Chris Cuomo calmly battled Virginia Senatorial hopeful Corey Stewart as he complained that CNN refused to agree with Trump's "both sides" argument, refused to call the murder of Heather Heyer terrorism, claimed CNN was exploiting her death and whined about the Confederate statues being taken down.

Since no current Republican members of the Senate refused to go on air to support Trump, we get hacks like Corey Stewart out there to cause chaos.

Stewart, who is running against Tim Kaine in Virginia apparently memorized his copy of Trump's talking points, about how correct the president was over the violence in Charlottesville, during a white supremacist protest.

Stewart was belligerent from the beginning of the interview to the end and for the most part thought he was interviewing Chris Cuomo as his guest.

Over and over again, Stewart demanded to know why Cuomo and CNN refused to condemn 'violent leftist groups' like Antifa, even though Antifa protected those people under attack by the far right lunatics.

Stewart said, "What is even more tragic though is CNN tried to exploit this woman’s death to try to say all this violence was caused by the far right when you know darn well that there was violence by both sides, Antifa is a violent radical left wing organization which you and other liberals have refused to condemn."

Cuomo was very patient with this jerk-off and when he opened like that, I'd have shut him down, but Cuomo's point was to have this imbecile rant and rave like a lunatic to defend Trump to show just how ridiculous he is.

Eventually Cuomo responded, "I get that in your mind Antifa and the KKK are the same thing, that's a problem. You just said it. You don't want to own it but that's what you just said."

Stewart refused to characterize the murder of Heather Heyer as terrorism even when Cuomo told him Jeff Sessions said it was domestic terrorism. See, that wasn't on the talking points sheet.

Apparently showing up to protest the racist and anti-Semitic haters is equal to the haters running a car into a crowd and murdering someone.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Stewart also mimicked Trump saying there were many fine people at the KKK, Neo-Nazi rally just to voice opposition to the removal of the statues and Cuomo told him he had knowledge of that at all.

Stewart said he condemned the KKK, but the evil left was just as bad.

When Cuomo asked him why David Duke is thanking his party, Corey replied, "Anitfa is taking over your party."

Cuomo replied, "How's your earpiece, can you hear me?"

Cuomo asked again, "Can you hear what I'm saying to you?"

Like a child Stewart responded, "Can you hear WHAT I'm saying?"

Yesterday on CNN host Kate Bolduan had to tell Corey Stewart to "shut up:" because he wasn't being "intellectually honest." In simpler words, Corey was lying throughout the segment.

Bolduan stopped him from attacking and said, "I'm the anchor of the show, I'm asking the question, hold on a second."

"In no way am I conflating two things..."

So why are you bringing up this poor women's death...

Stewart kept interrupting her, "So why are you bringing up this poor women's death..."

Bolduan pointed and said, "Stop talking, stop talking, you're the guest on my show."

CNN should stop putting this guy on, because it's free advertising for him to pander to his racist base in Virginia to prop up a hopeless bid for the United States Senate.