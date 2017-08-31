Cop Reassures Woman At Traffic Stop, 'We Only Kill Black People'

A bit of sarcasm after the driver gave the officer some lip goes awry,

Source: WSB/Channel 2



In Cobb County, Georgia, dash-cam video bears witness to an officer’s questionable interaction with a woman who said she was afraid to move her hands during a traffic stop.

“Remember, we only kill black people. We only kill black people, right?” the Cobb County police officer can be heard saying on the video.

On Friday, led by police chief Mike Register, the Cobb County police department opened an internal investigation.

Chief Register identified the officer heard on video is Lt. Greg Abbott. Abbott has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation, reports Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News.