Cop Reassures Woman At Traffic Stop, 'We Only Kill Black People'
A bit of sarcasm after the driver gave the officer some lip goes awry,
Source: WSB/Channel 2
In Cobb County, Georgia, dash-cam video bears witness to an officer’s questionable interaction with a woman who said she was afraid to move her hands during a traffic stop.
“Remember, we only kill black people. We only kill black people, right?” the Cobb County police officer can be heard saying on the video.
On Friday, led by police chief Mike Register, the Cobb County police department opened an internal investigation.
Chief Register identified the officer heard on video is Lt. Greg Abbott. Abbott has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation, reports Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News.
The report continued, giving further background into the incident.
Register says the recording is part of a DUI stop. The woman said she was hesitant to put her hands down to pick up a cellphone because she didn’t want to get shot.
“No matter what context it was said, it shouldn’t have been said,” Register said.
Suri Chadha Jimenez, who is representing the driver in the case, said he believes the officer was being sarcastic after the woman “gave him some lip.”
“It makes you cringe when you hear it. It’s unacceptable,” Jimenez said.
