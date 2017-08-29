Creepy Gorka Attacks Cohn, Tillerson, And 'Obama Holdovers'

Sebastian Gorka, the Terminator Answer Grape, bashed many in the White House after being forced out of his job as a deputy assistant to Trump.

After having his security clearances revoked by Gen. Kelly while he was on vacation, Gorka supposedly resigned from his job to help Trump from the outside.

Creepy Gorka joined Fox and Friends this morning and was asked by the trio of Trump surrogates if he was surprised both Gary Cohn and Rex Tillerson still had their jobs after being critical of Trump.

(Gorka got into hot water when during an interview on the BBC attacked Tillerson, the Secretary of State, for being a know nothing when it comes to foreign policy matters.)

Gorka replied, "I don't like to feed the palace intrigue stories," and said he'd let their words speak for themselves and then he attacked the Trump administration.

He continued, "One of the reasons is that the MAGA platform, the Make America Great platform that brought us into the White House, there are a lot of people in that building who really don't agree with it and won't associate with it and that's why I left so we can support the president from the outside - "

Are Cohn and Tillerson not buying into the anti-Semitic MAGA slogan?

Gorka is setting himself up along with Steve Bannon as the only true alt right figures worthy to carry on their movement.

Get this: Gorka was angry that Trump didn't use the term "radical Islam" during his Afghanistan speech.

The Arnold wannabe said Trump thanked him for his service and wants him to fight on the outside.

Ainsley Earhardt then asked him, "What's going on with all the infighting and with the leaking. Do you know who's leaking?"

Without proof, Gorka then alleged that Obama holdovers were to blame for the "really damaging" leaks coming out of the administration.

Kilmeade then wondered why Trump isn't filling those jobs.

Good riddance, Gorka.