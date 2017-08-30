Creepy NRA TV Host Blames Obama For 'Setting Race Relations Back 100 Years'

Everyone has a TV channel now, it seems. Even the National Rifle Association, especially now that they don't have an enemy in the White House to demonize.

Still, they have to do something to make people afraid and get them to buy more guns, so they're using their "TV presence" for evil.

Host Bill Whittle's job is to stoke the fires of the culture wars, keeping their viewers frothy and pissed. How better to do this than hiss about former President Barack Obama and race relations?

"It's pretty clear to me that the entire job of the left over the last 20 years has been to take America, which is essentially unbeatable if it’s one country, divide it up into little tribes, and set the tribes at war against each other," Whittle oozed, as he reminisced about the good old days when you could all dial up an episode of All In The Family and laugh together, right and left alike. Does anyone remember that? Yeah, me either.

"And it seems to me that Barack Obama’s presidency set race relations back 100 years in this country," Whittle concluded.

Make no mistake about it here. Whittle is upset that a black guy was President of the United States for 8 years and upset the white supremacists' status quo. This isn't any kind of concern about white people's response to an African-American president. It's about the disturbance those poor snowflakes suffered when he was elected and governed competently.

Media Matters notes that Whittle "also called then-President Barack Obama an “unqualified, unknown individual” who was elected “specifically and only because he is black” during a January 2016 appearance and said that by electing Obama, 'we’re atoning for our slavery.'"

Who is it setting race relations back, again?