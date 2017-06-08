Deputy Attorney General: Trump Has Not Directed Us To Investigate Clinton Emails

It seems Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein isn't willing to play along with Trump's attempts to distract his loyal followers from the investigation into his campaign's potential collusion with Russia, and his demand that they go after Clinton for her emails instead:

Asked on “Fox News Sunday” about Trump’s call on Thursday for federal prosecutors to investigate Hillary Clinton, Rosenstein said, “I can assure you that we are going to do the right thing and follow the rule of law.”

During a rally in West Virginia on Thursday night, Trump suggested that Clinton should be the one under investigation instead of his campaign.

“What the prosecutors should be looking at are Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted emails,” Trump said.

“When he says, ‘here’s what prosecutors should be doing, they should be looking at Hillary Clinton,’ do you view that as an order?” Fox News’ Chris Wallace pressed Rosenstein.

“No, Chris. I view what the President says publicly as something he said publicly,” Rosenstein replied. “If the President wants to give orders to us in the department, he does that privately, and then if we have any feedback we provide it to him.”

“I can tell you the President has not directed us to investigate particular people,” he added. “That wouldn’t be right. That’s not the way we operate.”