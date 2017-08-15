Nazi Sympathizer-In-Chief Needs A Lesson In American History

Donald Trump fed his base some raw, bloody meat in today's absolutely despicable press conference. He started to justify why those poor Nazis are so upset about statues of Robert E. Lee, traitor and confederate General, being taken down. Because Washington and Jefferson had slaves!

Here's what he said:

"I have condemned Neo-Nazis. I have condemned many different groups. But not all of those people were Neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists, by any stretch.

"Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue, Robert E. Lee. You look at some of the groups and you see -- you know it if you are honest reporters, which in many cases you are not -- but many of the people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee.

"This week it's Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. Is it George Washington next week and Jefferson the week after? You have to ask yourself, where does it stop? But they were there to protest -- excuse me. You take a look the night before. They were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee."

Um, someone clearly doesn't know that Washington and Jefferson were crafters of the Declaration of Independence and founders of our country. Lee? Seditious traitor who fought against our country and tried to keep slavery alive.

And every single day, we, too, ask ourselves, "Where does it stop?" We all have something in common.