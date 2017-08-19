Donald Trump To Skip Kennedy Center Honors

Donald "I am not a racist" and Melanoma Trump have decided to skip the Kennedy Center Honors this year. They released this statement early this morning:

White House announces Trump and first lady are pulling out of Kennedy Center Honors event. pic.twitter.com/7jMpaGHVTb — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 19, 2017

Yes, it was 100% their choice. It was definitely not related to 2 attendees flat out boycotting because of Trump's involvement. As of Thursday, TV legend Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade had announced they would not attend. LL Cool J and Lionel Richie were also not confirmed. I suspect that all 5 will be in attendance now that Trump is gone.

Just a reminder that this decision comes one day after the entire President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities resigned in protest of Trump’s comments about last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia with this epic letter:

Dear @realDonaldTrump, attached is our letter of resignation from the President's Committee on the Arts & the Humanities @PCAH_gov pic.twitter.com/eQI2HBTgXs — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 18, 2017

(psst, check out the first letter of each paragraph!)

The Kennedy Center seems totally fine with Trump pulling out

A Statement from Chairman David M. Rubenstein & President Deborah F. Rutter Regarding the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors pic.twitter.com/YdkyryF3s7 — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) August 19, 2017

Twitter called him out for skipping all sorts of Presidential Things

Trump has now skipped White House Correspondents dinner, Kennedy Center honors + a bunch of semi-regular events for past presidents (NAACP). — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 19, 2017

Donald ran on his "strength" and he can't even work up the courage to attend the Kennedy Center Honors because celebs don't like him. pic.twitter.com/zy4BGgi1fz — Molly (@isteintraum) August 19, 2017

Maybe he was just scared to be booed. Or he knows he is not the real President*. Hey, I bet Barack and Michelle Obama would be happy to host the event. Just an idea.