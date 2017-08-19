Donald Trump To Skip Kennedy Center Honors

By Red Painter
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Donald Trump To Skip Kennedy Center Honors

Donald "I am not a racist" and Melanoma Trump have decided to skip the Kennedy Center Honors this year. They released this statement early this morning:

Yes, it was 100% their choice. It was definitely not related to 2 attendees flat out boycotting because of Trump's involvement. As of Thursday, TV legend Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade had announced they would not attend. LL Cool J and Lionel Richie were also not confirmed. I suspect that all 5 will be in attendance now that Trump is gone.

Just a reminder that this decision comes one day after the entire President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities resigned in protest of Trump’s comments about last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia with this epic letter:

(psst, check out the first letter of each paragraph!)

The Kennedy Center seems totally fine with Trump pulling out

Twitter called him out for skipping all sorts of Presidential Things

Maybe he was just scared to be booed. Or he knows he is not the real President*. Hey, I bet Barack and Michelle Obama would be happy to host the event. Just an idea.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV