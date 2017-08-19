Donald Trump To Skip Kennedy Center Honors
Donald "I am not a racist" and Melanoma Trump have decided to skip the Kennedy Center Honors this year. They released this statement early this morning:
Yes, it was 100% their choice. It was definitely not related to 2 attendees flat out boycotting because of Trump's involvement. As of Thursday, TV legend Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade had announced they would not attend. LL Cool J and Lionel Richie were also not confirmed. I suspect that all 5 will be in attendance now that Trump is gone.
Just a reminder that this decision comes one day after the entire President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities resigned in protest of Trump’s comments about last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia with this epic letter:
(psst, check out the first letter of each paragraph!)
The Kennedy Center seems totally fine with Trump pulling out
Twitter called him out for skipping all sorts of Presidential Things
Maybe he was just scared to be booed. Or he knows he is not the real President*. Hey, I bet Barack and Michelle Obama would be happy to host the event. Just an idea.
Comments