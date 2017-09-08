Dick Cheney In 2008: The President Doesn't Have To Check With Anybody Before Using Nukes

As Trump fearmongers and threatens North Korea with a fire and fury nuclear attack, I think it's important to understand how dangerous his words are and what he can actually do as president.

Digby writes: QOTD, Oh Shit!

"The president of the United States now for 50 years is followed at all times, 24 hours a day, by a military aide carrying a football that contains the nuclear codes that he would use and be authorized to use in the event of a nuclear attack on the United States." "He could launch a kind of devastating attack the world's never seen. He doesn't have to check with anybody. He doesn't have to call the Congress. He doesn't have to check with the courts. He has that authority because of the nature of the world we live in." -- Dick Cheney, Fox News Sunday 21 December 2008

Just think about that military aide following Trump around for a minute.

I imagine Trump is dying to play a game of catch with that football and then afterwards - you know - he really wants to open it up.

What's his destiny, you ask? Let's hope it's not this.

The Dead Zone:



You're insane. I won't.

Do it! You'll go down in history with me!

As what? The world's greatest mass murderers?

You cowardly bastard!

You're not the voice of the people!

The people speak through me!

It came to me while I slept-- my destiny. I must get up now and fulfill my destiny! Put your hand on that, or I'll hack it off! Do it!

May God forgive me.

Congratulations, General.

Complete the sequence, Mr. President.

My destiny.

Thank you, Sonny. Let them come up.

Mr. President, we have a diplomatic solution.

Mr. Vice President, Mr. Secretary, the missiles are flying. Hallelujah. Hallelujah.