Fox And Friends: CIA Torture Designers Were 'Patriots'

Fox and Friends ran a news segment on the two men responsible for creating the CIA torture program and lovingly described them as "two patriots" who only wanted to save American lives.

Apologizing for torture, much?

We know Trump loves waterboarding and would bring back the guillotine and authorize beheadings at the Oval Office if the military didn't object to it -- so this segment on his most trusted program is perfectly in sync with what he believes.

Reporter Jillian Mele said, "They accepted a critical job, save American lives. Now two patriots who helped develop the CIA's enhanced interrogation program are headed to trial."

These two monsters were paid over 80 million dollars to systematically torture prisoners during the Iraq War. They were paid by us, the taxpayers.

"A judge green-lighting an ACLU civil lawsuit against psychologist James Mitchell and John Jessen can move forward. A jury will now decide if they are financially liable for the physical and psychological effects of their program," Mele said.

They should be put in jail. Then again, anyone who approved their work should be in jail, as well.

The word 'torture' never entered into their report. Why do Republicans refuse to call what the CIA and these two psychologists created, torture?

The Guardian has a nice recap of the entire story.