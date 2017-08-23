Fox And Friends On Opposition To Trump's 'Wall'? It's 'Anti-American'

I don't think the media has spent nearly enough time talking about how utterly stupid the idea of a border wall with Mexico actually is. People who think that a border wall is possible clearly do not understand:

Demography: More people are leaving FOR Mexico than entering the US.

Economy: That "wall" gets more and more expensive every day. It's a boondoggle for contractors who will never be able to build a solid structure across the southern border.

Ecology: There have not been nearly enough studies on the impact of a wall on the natural habitat surrounding the area.

Geology: Hello? Army Corp of Engineers? Has anyone checked to see if there are parts of the southern border where a wall cannot stand up straight due to fault lines or loose or unstable ground structure?

Legality: The number of lawsuits from land owners along the border will tie up the "wall" "construction" long past Donald Trump's life, let alone his so-called presidency.

And yet, here's Fox and Friends's resident Mensa reject, Brian Kilmeade, pulling out the old Iraq War canard, that anyone who disagrees with the (so-called) president is "Anti-American"

(at about the three-minute mark):

But the thing is, Ainsley, the only reason why Democrats don't want to do the wall -- because they're already on the record to doing a wall, a fence, a barrier -- is because it would be a clear victory for the president. And that, to me, is anti-American.

Apparently, barricading "clear victories for the president" is only anti-American when the so-called president is a white Republican, eh Brian?

We remember the imaginary (and Fox promoted) WMD's in Iraq and how anyone resisting Dubya's march to war was "anti-American." Go pee up a rope, Brian.

Here's what's really "anti-American." That so-called president you get paid to defend and instruct, daily.