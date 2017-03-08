Fox And Friends On RAISE Act: 'Don't Want People That Are Going To Go Right On Welfare'

Trump's go-to news outlet, Fox and Friends supported the RAISE Act, the new immigration plan that would allow America to pick and choose who is able to come here, cut green cards in half and keep out those welfare moochers.

Co-host Ainsley described it as a "merit based system, so if you can prove bring something into our economy and into our society, then you can come in."

Brian Kilmeade went over the bullet points of the RAISE act, "merit based system similar to Canada and Australia."

Ainsley replied, "Meaning you have to be skilled, self sufficient and you have to speak English."

Kilmeade said, "Yea, that would be the key."

Doocy discussed the extended family provision and family members changes in the bill.

They played a lengthy video clip of Trump discussing the bill.

After the clip ended, Kilmeade said, "They don't want people that are going to go right on welfare, right on unemployment and that's really the focus."

What a guy and what a plan.

Brian knows it will be a tough sell in Congress, but we must neanderthal-ize , modernize our immigration process.

Ainsley opined, "If we're going to let in immigrants, why not pick out the best of the best. People who are actually going to provide for our economy."

Trump will use that type of messaging as we go forward.

Stephen Miller will personally supervise every single applicant and determine whether they have what it takes to fuel our economy. What's wrong with that?