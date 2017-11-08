Fox And Friends: 'There's Merit In A Preemptive Strike' On North Korea

Trump's most trusted advisers, Fox and Friends, are calling for a war with North Korea.

We've heard it all before. It's like we went back in time and it's Iraq all over again: listening to the Bush Administration ratcheting up the rhetoric, ginning up the intelligence and using the dupes in our media to promote a war by using the threat of WMD's.

This time it's North Korea and the so-called president is threatening "fire and fury" with a "locked and loaded" nuclear arsenal.

Co-host Pete Hegseth, who is filling in for Brian Kilmeade, is the most outspoken fearmonger and warmonger of the group. And he's going on many of Fox News' other programs to promote this war.

The trio for Trump were discussing Susan Rice's opinion in the NY Times, that if we had to we could tolerate a North Korea that has some nukes, like we had with Russia, but if they gave nukes to a third country, attacked us or our allies, they would be annihilated.

Ainsley Earhardt had a problem with her words because "it's reactive. It's not proactive and what will annihilate North Korea after we're dead?"

"We have to do something now," she said.

Apparently North Korea is capable of wiping out our entire continent.

Pete Hegseth stepped up, "There's merit in a preemptive strike, but you got to do it right."

There you go. We should preemptively strike North Korea, just like we did Iraq. That was a cake walk, wasn't it?

He continued, "It's got to be decisive. How comprehensive is that first strike capability?"

And how do "we" do it right? That would be an act of war and not some screen on a video game.

"But history shows us that when you let dictators get the worst weapons in the world, they wield a ton of influence. And what about the history in North Korea. They've shown us that they're ever going to stop. We passed that accord in 1994 and they've only gotten more advanced ever since," Hegseth said.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Kill em'. Kill em' all now!

Hegseth is so amped up by the talk of war he's talking about 150 words a second.

These drive-by war proponents view creating a possible WWIII scenario and killing hundreds of thousands of civilians as well as our own troops and allies as if it's nothing at all.

You know, because we'll will do it right and decisively. Just like Iraq.

"Hello darkness my old friend. I've come to talk to you again," -- The Sound of Silence.