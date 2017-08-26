Fox Heaps Praise On Trump For His Friday Night News Dump
Fox News, always ready, willing, and able to wave the pom poms for Dear Leader, no matter what his latest atrocities are.
To recap:
-- Pardons Arpaio, even before sentencing. (Impeachable)
-- Fires Gorka, though officially "resigns". (One less Nazi in a White House infestation.)
-- Threatens Dreamers (Ending DACA program to underscore "illegals" will never be welcomed. Period.)
-- Bans transgender people from the military (More bigotry and obviously illegal.)
Yep, if you're going to bring shame on the nation on this sweeping a scale best to do it while a hurricane hits, right Fox?
Source: Mediate
In the midst of a very busy news night, The Five took a moment to applaud the Trump administration for orchestrating a “news dump” during Hurricane Harvey.
Juan Williams mentioned to Ed Henry, who was reporting live outside the White House, that President Trump officially signed the memo that bans transgender people from the military and that he is reportedly leaning towards ending the Obama-era DACA program, both Williams called “politically explosive.”
After confirming the reports, Henry responded with a text that one of Trump’s advisors sent him, saying “Who says the president doesn’t know what he’s doing? He pardons [Sheriff Joe] Arpaio and bans transgenders in the military in the middle of a hurricane.”
“That sounds to me like people around this president get what they’re doing,” Henry added. “This is a news dump. There’s no other way of saying it.”
...
Williams asked Guilfoyle if this news dump was “divisive.”
“No,” she responded. “I think it’s political––and a smart move.”
Comments