Fox Heaps Praise On Trump For His Friday Night News Dump

Fox News, always ready, willing, and able to wave the pom poms for Dear Leader, no matter what his latest atrocities are.

To recap:

-- Pardons Arpaio, even before sentencing. (Impeachable)

-- Fires Gorka, though officially "resigns". (One less Nazi in a White House infestation.)

-- Threatens Dreamers (Ending DACA program to underscore "illegals" will never be welcomed. Period.)

-- Bans transgender people from the military (More bigotry and obviously illegal.)

Yep, if you're going to bring shame on the nation on this sweeping a scale best to do it while a hurricane hits, right Fox?

Source: Mediate