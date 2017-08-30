Gen. Mattis On North Korea: 'We’re Never Out Of Diplomatic Solutions'

Responding to Trump's 'war porn' tweet to North Korea, while meeting with South Korea Defense Minister Song, Gen. Mattis said that the U.S. is "never out of diplomatic solutions."

Earlier this morning President Trump tweeted this out to North Korea.

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

Okay, so if you're not talking then you're?

A reporter brought up Trump's tweet and asked, "Are we out of diplomatic with North Korea?"

Mattis replied, "No."

He continued, "We’re never out of diplomatic solutions.We continue to work together and the minister and I share responsibility to provide for the protection of our nation our populations and our interests, which is what we are here to discuss today and look for all the areas we can collaborate – there is already very strong collaboration, we always look for more, we are never complacent.”

It has to be frustrating working for a man who can't control himself, especially on matters of national security that involve our allies.

Trump appears to really want to start a war with North Korea and he can do just that.