General Mattis Freezes Transgender Ban For 'More Study,' Heh

Looks like James Mattis is putting his "top men" in charge of the whole transgenders in the military ban.

From Stars and Stripes:

Pentagon chief Mattis freezes Trump's ban on transgender troops, calls for more study WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Tuesday that he is freezing President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military, saying that he will first establish a panel of experts to provide advice and recommendations on how to carry out Trump's direction.





The Pentagon confirmed the move in a statement attributed to Mattis, saying that the Pentagon will develop a study and implementation plan "as directed." Soon-to-be arriving political appointees at the Defense Department "will play an important role in this effort." The plan will address both the potential for transgender people looking to serve in the military for the first time, and transgender troops who already are serving.





"Our focus must always be on what is best for the military's combat effectiveness leading to victory on the battlefield," Mattis said. "To that end, I will establish a panel of experts serving within the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to provide advice and recommendations on the implementation of the president's direction."





Mattis added that panel members "will bring mature experience, most notably in combat and deployed operations, and seasoned judgment to this task." The panel will "assemble and thoroughly analyze all pertinent data, quantifiable and non-quantifiable."

Like Richard's wedding day in "The Lion in Winter" , we'll see the Second Coming before Mattis lets this pass.

The paperwork alone can last for years.

Especially the "non-quantifiable" stuff.

Top. Men.

crossposted from driftglass