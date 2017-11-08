Gingrich Breaks From Trump: ‘I Disagree With This Entire Strategy, If It Is A Strategy'

Trump surrogate and former Speaker Newt Gingrich for some reason didn't play cheerleader over Trump bashing Mitch McConnell and told him to get in the game.

On Mornings With Maria, FBN's Maria Bartiromo played a clip of Trump yelling at Speaker McConnell to get back to work, while he's on vacation himself.

Bartiromo asked Newt, "It's the Senate that's the problem, isn't it?"

An annoyed Gingrich raised his hands in exacerbation. "No - It’s not the Senate that’s the problem. It’s the whole problem that’s the problem."

Trump even has Newt speaking in tongues.

"It’s trying to solve one-fifth of the American economy, life and death, in one gigantic bill, exactly what we said Obama did wrong, and recognizing it’s really, really, really hard to do." Gingrich said.

Obamacare seems to be working pretty well at this juncture, Newt. Too bad so many Republican governors refused medicaid expansion money.

Then Newt had to do a little shoe shinning and said, "But notice, as much as I admire the President, and as much as I think he’s handling North Korea well, I think he’s handling the Senate about equally badly.”

It's not a he, us kind of situation," Gingrich said. "The president is on the field. You know, he’s not an owner sitting up in the box. He’s one of the players.”

Newt spun some weird strategy that Trump should pick off some Democrats instead of attacking McConnell and he should be putting "fire" on them instead.

He continued, “I disagree with this entire strategy, if it is a strategy. ”

Maria replied that the Senators know they are here for six years and she questioned what "that John McCain move was all about?"

Newt become even more agitated with Bartiromo. "Maria!" Forty nine Republican Senators did the right thing, he kept harping on.

Gingrich just loved when Senate Republicans obstructed President Obama, but now it's simply unbearable! How dare they try and save health care in America.