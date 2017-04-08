Gregg Jarrett Attacks Grand Jury Process As 'Undemocratic Farce'

Media Matters caught this bizarre little exchange between Sean Hannity and Gregg Jarrett, one of their supposed straight news anchors.

Source: The Hill

Former defense attorney and Fox News anchor Gregg Jarrett called grand juries an "undemocratic farce" on Thursday, just one day after writing an op-ed asking why a grand jury had not been impaneled for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's mishandling of classified information. Jarrett weighed in on special counsel Robert Mueller’s decision to impanel a grand jury in the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Jarrett’s comments came one day after an opinion piece on FoxNews.com in which he called on Mueller to also investigate Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, for her mishandling of classified information, asking why a grand jury had not been impaneled.

From the transcript:

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): You’re the one that warned me and said, “Hey Sean, let me remind you about grand juries and the ham sandwich.” Why don’t you tell people why this is so dangerous. GREGG JARRETT: There's only one other nation in the world other than the U.S. employs a grand jury, it's Liberia. And there's a reason why, because everybody now realizes that grand juries are an undemocratic farce. They are one-sided as you pointed out. The defense is never there to cross-examine witnesses and to challenge the evidence. Prosecutors spoon-feed only incriminating evidence and nothing exculpatory. It is as undemocratic as you can get, it is the antithesis of justice. And it's even worse here because Robert Mueller impaneled a Washington, D.C. grand jury where Donald Trump got a mere 11,000 votes compared to Hillary Clinton's 260,000 votes, I daresay there is probably not a single person on that grand jury that likes Donald Trump. So it is doubly unfair.

Life is so unfair, eh Gregg?

The problem with Jarrett's reasoning is that the Grand Jury process is written into the U.S. Constitution, in the Fifth Amendment and expanded in the Sixth. Want to get rid of them? Change the Constitution of the United States.

Second, the process is fairly common in cases like the Russia investigation. This is entirely normal. Whining about it on a news network is not. But Fox 'News' is something else, isn't it.