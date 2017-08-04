Here's Friday's Twitter Roundup
Here's your midday roundup of all the stories rolling around right now!
Martin Shkreli found guilty in securities-fraud trial after five-day jury deliberation https://t.co/tVuo5NAhmG
— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 4, 2017
‘He is a Muslim traitor!’: Racists seethe after Fox & Friends wishes Obama happy birthday https://t.co/8sprqoGqlk
— Raw Story (@RawStory) August 4, 2017
On @NewDay Ken Starr just said that “we don’t want investigators or prosecutors to go on a fishing expedition” Jaw-dropping.
— John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) August 4, 2017
U.S. reportedly intercepted suspected Russian agents' chatter that Manafort asked for their help: https://t.co/96bqOrXyDB via @slate
— SuburbanGuerrilla (@SusieMadrak) August 4, 2017
Consolidation has landed cable providers among the ranks of the most hated businesses in the country. https://t.co/Dcl1wkHT8r
— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 4, 2017
For Josh Mandel, no gutter is too deep, no shot too cheap: Brent Larkin https://t.co/rWjKSAcXjA
— Shelley Powers (@shelleypowers) August 4, 2017
Witnesses and their lawyers are free to talk about grand jury subpoenas. https://t.co/N3KoDzFnAj
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) August 4, 2017
I'm pumped to unveil the Digital Environmental Legislative Handbook today at @ncelenviro to give state legislators a blueprint for action. https://t.co/D4Hy8fNX0B
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 4, 2017
In normal times, many of these tweets would be worthy of their own stories. But it's a freakin' news tsunami these days, so:
Fun fact: Jim Justice sold his coal mines to Russians for $600 million in 2012-recently bought them back for $5 mil. https://t.co/LxU7J8loqr
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 4, 2017
I hear there's an opening for White House Comms Dir. Having a potential criminal history is no issue, so you could send them your resume! https://t.co/INqYQDwc5W
— T. R. Ramachandran (@yottapoint) August 4, 2017
Trump’s wall will require large seizures of private land — and the cost is unknown https://t.co/8TgX0CzufG via @thinkprogress
— Skeller85 (@skeller85) August 4, 2017
Norman Lear plans to boycott the Kennedy Center Honors reception at the White House, a rare snub https://t.co/QpyOmL0fEZ
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 4, 2017
Our institutions can take only so much stress-testing.https://t.co/ntyDW4aeiI
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 4, 2017
I think there is a grand jury at the end of that rainbow. https://t.co/UbxX21OEvO↓ Story continues below ↓
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) August 4, 2017
The knives out for McMaster have been using right-wing media to attack him for months. https://t.co/RY4d5EBMUW
— Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) August 4, 2017
FBI Launches Investigation Against Arizona Power Company Trying to Block Rooftop Solar https://t.co/oSTLgMdWji
— Mark Z. Jacobson (@mzjacobson) August 3, 2017
Obamacare Rage in Retrospect via @NYTimes https://t.co/Svi5rREtRb
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 4, 2017
Fairfax County Woman Makes History at West Point, via @JulieCareyNBC https://t.co/sRu3lMh8DV
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 4, 2017
