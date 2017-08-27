Houston Officials: People Climbing Into Attics To Escape Flooding Are Risking Death

Officials in Houston are warning people to stay out of their attics as they try to escape the floods caused by the massive rains from Hurricane Harvey.

"We are getting calls from people climbing into their attic," Harris County Flood Control spokes person Jeff Lindner Harris County Flood Control. "This is along I-45 between downtown and Clear Lake."

"This is along Berry Bayou, Beamer Ditch, Turkey Creek, portions of Clear Creek, Vince Bayou, Little Vince Bayou in Pasadena," he added. "Pretty much the entire southeast side of Harris County has had 13 to 15 inches of rain in three hours."

Police Chief Art Acevedo also warned residence via Twitter.