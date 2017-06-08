Howard Kurtz Plays Fox News Apologist For Eric Bolling

Howard Kurtz, discussed Eric Bolling's suspension from Fox News for sexual harassment this morning in a brief segment, but made sure to diffuse the charges against him as much as possible.

Kurtz said, "Fox News Channel's Eric Bolling, co-host of The Specialists and host of Cashin' In has been temporarily sidelined after allegations published by The Huffington Post. The Fox News spokesperson said yesterday 'Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway.'”

He continued, "The Huff Post story late Friday based on a dozen unnamed sources said that Bolling, several years ago, allegedly texted an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to three current and former colleagues at Fox News and Fox Business. None of the women who the story described as having been upset has come forward and The Huff Post did not identify them to Bolling's lawyer Michael Bowe."

"Bowe gave me this statement yesterday:

“The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair. We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible.”

Nice try.

Apparently Kurtz was either being cute or unaware that Caroline Heldman, who contributed to Fox News broadcasts on and off from 2008-11, came forward on Facebook and then joined MSNBC's AM Joy to recount Bolling's harassment of her and the culture that pervaded Fox News at the time.

On Facebook, Heldman wrote, "Bolling would also contact me via phone and text after shows, sometimes to apologize for his behavior (and then do it again), and sometimes just to talk. He said he wanted to fly me out to New York for in-studio hits and to have “fun.”

He asked me to have meals with him on several occasions, but I found excuses not to go. Once, he took me up to his office in New York, showed me his baseball jerseys, and in the brief time I was there, let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex."

Calling Heldman "Dr. McHottie" on-air doesn't help Bolling's case either.

And doesn't every male TV talk show host tell all their female guests they like where they love to have sex? Isn't that just being charming?

Now Heldman did not say she received a dick-pic from Bolling so maybe that confused Kurtz, but her words are just as damaging.

Maybe Howard Kurtz might want to redo his segment, you know, just for posterity?