H.R. McMaster: Trump Condemned 'Bigotry And Hatred On All Sides'

Donald Trump's National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster defended Trump's pathetic "many sides" statement after violence and death broke out at a white nationalist rally on NBC's Meet The Press.

After learning about the violence in Charlottesville yesterday, Trump said,"We condemn this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides."

Host Chuck Todd was puzzled by Trump's statement on the neo-Nazi protest that turned deadly as most Americans did and asked, "Why didn't [Trump] single out the neo-Nazis and white supremacists?"

McMaster replied, "When he condemned bigotry and hatred on all sides, that includes white supremacists and neo-Nazis and I know it's clear in his mind..."

He continued, "We cannot tolerate obviously that bigotry, that hatred that is rooted in ignorance. ignorance of what America stands for."

Trump has been the most overzealous and unrestrained twitterer on the planet, much less for a politician or leader of a nation. For him to become suddenly mealymouthed and nuanced on the neo-Nazis was quite telling.

Why Trump can't write or mouth the words "white supremacists, neo-Nazis" is not shocking since they see him as the first openly bigoted president, since Andrew Jackson.

Trump's "all Americans first" nonsense really is exposed when we have out right racist protests and the president refuses to single them out, but attacks fake news, James Comey, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, The New York Times, leakers, etc., almost every single day. He's created his own campaign demanding that Obama and Clinton actually use the word "radical Islamic terrorism" as proof they understood the threat. But "radical white supremacy"? Trump can't use the words.

Even Drudge is mocking Trump's MAGA meme.



Todd then focused on the domestic terrorism aspect and asked:

CHUCK TODD: Was that domestic terrorism yesterday? McMASTER: I think what terrorism is is the use of violence to incite terror and fear. And, of course, it was terrorism. CHUCK TODD: So you do classify that as terrorism? LT. GEN. H.R. McMASTER: Well, and from a legal sense --

CHUCK TODD: -- I understand that. LT. GEN. H.R. McMASTER: -- there will be a full investigation, as you know, but certainly I think we can confidently call it a form of terrorism.

I doubt you'll hear Trump call yesterday's racist violence "terrorism." He knows his base too well, as David Duke reminded him yesterday.