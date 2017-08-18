Hugh Hewitt Trots Out The Trump 'Reset Fairy'

Now that Steve Bannon has been ousted from the White house, MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt said he's very 'optimistic of a reset" of Trump's presidency in September.

Host Chris Jansing asked, "What happens now inside that White House, does somebody come in in that position? How does it sort of reorder how things work?"

A very cheerful Hewitt, a man who changes positions daily, offered a sunny outlook for Trump moving forward. In Hugh's mind, it's all very simple.

Hewitt alleged Trump still has very talented people in his administration like climate denier Scott Pruitt, liar and old racist Jeff Sessions, and the nincompoop known as Rick Perry.

Hugh said, "Let Gary Cohn help put together the tax package, especially corporate tax cut rate. You turn to Don McGahn, who is the very talented White House counsel and you say let's hurry up on the judges. there are a hundred vacancies."

"And then you go up to Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan and have a summit with maybe Mike Pence and Nick Ayers helping to bring it all together and say let's organize our Fall so that we can roll out as well as we did the 14 congressional review acts,' He said.

"So I'm very optimistic that a reset of what a coalition government needs -- "

There you have it ladies and gentlemen. Trump will get his wall and the tax cuts, no problemo.

It's the time of the Reset Fairy!

Hewitt believes Mike Pence can save the administration and since Trump campaigned on the same things Republicans want, "There's the potential that September could be very good for the coalition government for both halves of it."

Yippee ki yay mother f*cker!

It'll all work out splendidly!

Jansing brought up the state of the world and threw in the new protest that is going to be staged by the KKK and white supremacists and asked, "Can this be a reset?"

Steve Kornacki said, "I think with Donald Trump the idea of a reset in any traditional sense is just impossible." "I think the reality with Trump is, you go back to the campaign, there are these massive eruptions and things just seem to settle down until the next eruption."

And we know Trump revels in his eruptions.

Misguided Hugh seems to have forgotten who the president actually is. Hint: It's not Mike Pence.

But in Hewitt's world, we're only one good day away from the sunshine and the "reset fairy" will bring us thereon a magic carpet ride.