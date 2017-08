The storm has been downgraded to a Category 1, but it's expected to stall over the area until Tuesday, and catastrophic flooding is predicted. FEMA is calling it a "deadly inland event."

Worst reported damage is in Rockport. Because of power outages, lack of cell phone networks, storm debris, etc., there's no comprehensive coverage of the rest of the storm. Here are some pieces put together from Twitter:

WATCH: Several buildings of high school in Rockport, Texas are badly damaged or destroyed after Hurricane Harvey (via Brandon Clement/LSM) pic.twitter.com/JEaVB9mUlE — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

WATCH: Video shows a car submerged in flood waters in Corpus Christi, Texas during Hurricane Harvey (via Brandon Clement/LSM) pic.twitter.com/4m5nLmQIRl — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

"Some of the worst damage I've ever seen," says @CNNValencia in Rockport, TX, as town takes direct hit from Harvey https://t.co/DjMBUEtAoS — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2017

JUST IN: Hurricane #Harvey has max sustained winds of 75mph, now moving NNW at 6 mph: https://t.co/vljkMffoUD pic.twitter.com/6dTYDaasQW — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 26, 2017

Rainfall totals continue to increase with #Harvey. Totals as of 8 AM CDT Remember, this is a multi-day event...marathon not a sprint. pic.twitter.com/yhf7rmwd6J — NWS (@NWS) August 26, 2017

We are stuck in the town of Rockport all roads are blocked due to high water & debris .#txwx #hurricaneharvey2017 pic.twitter.com/UOTx6MuZWJ — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) August 26, 2017

White Oak Bayou now vs yesterday. Still early. #harvey pic.twitter.com/G0wdcTE3fM — Rafael Lemaitre (@ItsRafLemaitre) August 26, 2017

Video shows storm surge and high winds as Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport, Texas https://t.co/q6nPbVFw7D pic.twitter.com/XA9atswNI3 — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2017

.@RobMarciano is in Port Lavaca, Texas as water continues to rise due to Hurricane #Harvey, measuring 6.2 ft above Mean Higher High Water. pic.twitter.com/VJFRvTLh2x — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2017

Remember: If you want updates on #Harvey news, we have a growing Twitter list of journalists & emergency accounts. https://t.co/o6IMVQtfJb pic.twitter.com/0vjrH1SPPw

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn want fed $ for #Harvey, despite voting against aid for Sandy.



Fiscal conservatism is just a cloak for selfishness. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) August 26, 2017

Water in Keegans Bayou in Houston, TX rising almost an inch out of its banks due to rain from Hurricane #Harvey. https://t.co/GuH5jyDOQl pic.twitter.com/mSM9Q9LGC5 — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2017

Around 213,000 customers are without power in TX as Hurricane #Harvey continues to move through the state - ABC



pic.twitter.com/XNnzdHXluS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2017

Expectant mother who had to leave behind RV home due to #Harvey breaks down: "We're pretty worried that we won't have a home to go back to" pic.twitter.com/0xyL6smGpO — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2017