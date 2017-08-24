It Gets Worse For 'Marie Antoinette' Mrs. Mnuchin

Things are just getting worse for Louise Linton after she posed herself getting off a government plane for her Instagram page.

And yes, she did that. What political wife gets off the plane before her husband, then splays her body so all the designer labels appear in the photo? Others have noted, this "shot" is straight out of an episode of America's Next Top Model? Good lord. She is as shallow as the reality show White House her fabulously rich (via foreclosures on poors, natch) new hubby works for.

Things got worse for Louise this week. In addition to having to delete the post and apologize via her publicist (gawd), Page Six reports that the luxury brands she so generously hashtagged want nothing to do with her:

Valentino quickly denied any ties to Linton, as did Tom Ford. A Valentino rep told WWD, “Louise Linton did not receive any gifted merchandise, compensation or loans from Valentino.”

And now The Wrap has uncovered some reality show footage of her from the 2003 show "Hopelessly Rich," where she flaunts that she grew up in a castle (she did) and insists she "needs" a five or six carat engagement ring from her then boyfriend to seal the deal.

Hopelessly Rich: Louise Linton, Steven Mnuchin's Wife, Starred on Reality Show About Wealth https://t.co/9e5hbTJ4iS — Chris Yanke (@chrisyanke) August 22, 2017

Linton wore a truckload of diamonds to her wedding with Mnuchin, so many that Vanity Fair said her jewels alone make the case for higher taxes on the rich. Really...

And now her Instagram debacle means...gasp...she's likely dis-invited from New York Fashion Week?!?

Linton’s been a past guest at events such as the Vanity Fair Oscar party as well as Fashion Week’s Dressed to Kilt Benefit and the Public Library’s Library Lions gala. But she won’t make the front rows at September’s New York Fashion Week thanks to her Instagram indiscretion. One top fashion insider added, “Louise won’t be invited to Fashion Week or the big galas. And she certainly won’t be appearing in Vogue, if her wedding pictures [with Trump] hadn’t already killed her chances with Anna Wintour.”

But wait, there's more.

Now CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington) has filed a FOIA request to find out if the Mnuchins took that government plane to Kentucky just to get a bird's eye view of the eclipse. On our dime. (They've since paid back the taxpayer, but really.)

There's more than a scarf that's suspect about this situation https://t.co/rnmb2bFLyZ — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 24, 2017

The rich are different than you and me. And they should pay so much in taxes that it costs them half their diamonds.

Of course, Steve Mnuchin is in charge of using "quantitative easing" (voodoo economics) to argue on behalf of the Republican Party (not just Trump, NEVER FORGET) that tax cuts for billionaires will trickle down and grow the economy to four percent.

This whole administration has to GO.