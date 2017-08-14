It's Monday After A GOP Race Embarrassment, So Ken Cuccinelli Told A Black Woman To Shut Up

I do not believe for one minute that former Tea Party AG of Virginia Ken Cuccinelli "lost it" or just got emotional in the debate with Symone Sanders. This was conscious and racist as hell.

Ken Cuccinelli came on CNN's New Day to defend Steve Bannon and put a black woman in her "place." And she would have none of it.

Transcript via Shareblue:

CUOMO: Ken, what are you disagreeing with exactly?

SANDERS: Apparently, white supremacists.

CUOMO: You know what white supremacists are about. You know what Robert E. Lee evokes. That’s what they use for the basis for coming to gather. What is your point of disagreement exactly?

CUCCINELLI: Well, my point of disagreement is that that was an excuse to bring these groups together. The local blogger who got the permit to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue then blew this up. That was an excuse.

SANDERS: And now someone’s dead.

CUCCINELLI: Can I finish, Symone? Will you just shut up for a minute and let me finish?

SANDERS: Pardon me, sir, you don’t get to tell me to shut up on national television. I’m sorry, under no circumstances do you get to speak to me in that manner. You should exhibit some decorum and understand that you are trying to defend white supremacy on this program.

__________

Chris Cuomo told Cuccinelli that "shut up" wasn't an appropriate comment on his program, but Cuccinelli responded with this (not making this up)

“I keep getting interrupted,” he complained. “Eventually I got to stand up for myself. How do you make them stop talking when they keep interrupting you?” “Them? They?” Sanders asked incredulously. “I’m sitting right here.”

Yep, Them and They. THOSE people. You know, another thing Cuccinelli can't say on television. He wasn't talking to Sanders OR Cuomo. He was putting a black woman in "her place" because that is how Republican White Supremacist politicans handle a "controversy" like this.

On Twitter afterwards, Symone Sanders took a page out of Ms. Maxine Waters' book: