It's Texas, So Look Who Wants Big Government And Deep State

What a difference a state makes.

Representative Pete Sessions of Dallas was on Morning Joe this morning to talk about the federal response to Hurricane Harvey.

First up, he wants the White House and the Senate to "do their job" and make and fill the appointments that are now empty and waiting.

I thought the whole purpose of Trump's so-called presidency was to dismantle the "deep state," Pete. It's clear Trump had no idea he was going to win the election, and since then has made no effort to fill positions in any level of the administrative branch.

Next, Sessions was asked about his "no" vote on Hurricane Sandy relief. He parsed and confused the issue and said that the relief aid had to meet the actual needs of Texas. I'm betting Texas will be happy to take a blank check from the Republican Congress. (It's shameful how Joe Scarborough let Sessions get away with pretending it was about fiscal responsibility in 2013.)

All it takes is a hurricane in the back yard for Texas Republicans to go all Big Government.

Damn fine question that is right there. pic.twitter.com/lOVfND9ndI — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) August 27, 2017

Mike Barnicle asked Sessions what he was going to say to the Freedom Caucus, who has shown a resistance to spending federal dollars for hurricane relief, especially when the victim was New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy.

"I would advise my colleagues, as THEY have been impacted, to come to a sense of reality."

Excuse me, I need to get up off the floor from laughing.