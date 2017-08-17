Jake Tapper Slams Trump's Pershing Tweet: He 'Just Told The World To Study A Lie'

Donald Trump couldn't help himself after the terror attack in Barcelona and just had to tweet out more garbage from the Oval Office.

We have Alex Jones' twin promoting lies and conspiracy theories from the most powerful office in the world and that's something I'd never thought I'd say.

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

As you know the Gen. Pershing story is fiction. Politifact's headline even says as much: Donald Trump retells Pants on Fire claim about Gen. Pershing ending terrorism for 35 years

They didn't even wait to get to their verdict, it was announced in the title. Only an old, angry cretin who is empowered by his egomania would promote a fiction surrounding bullets covered in pig's blood.

On CNN, host Jake Tapper encapsulated Trump's crotchety behavior, "So, just to be clear, what happened today in the face of a horrific terrorist attack while people are still finding out that loved ones have been killed or injured,” Tapper said, “President Trump just told the world to study a story that is not true. A lie.”

We made fun of Ben Carson, who now holds a prominent cabinet position in the Trump administration for passing on a myth that Joseph built Egypt's pyramids to store grain.

Promoting such nonsense should exclude anyone from serving in a high level job in the federal government, but what Trump just promoted after over a dozen people were murdered in Barcelona is incomprehensible.

Tapper went through the story and said, "That story is not true. There is no evidence backing up President Trump's claim that in the early 1900s General John Pershing tried to quell a Muslim uprising in the Philippines by dipping 50 bullets in pig's blood which is offensive to Muslims, and shooting 49 Muslim insurgents and telling the fifth to go tell everyone what he saw."

"Historians say there is zero evidence to that. None. Not true," Tapper said.

As Tapper remarked, that facacta story only endangers our troops and U.S. travelers abroad more, not less.

"At times of crisis, the nation turns to its president for reassurance and for truth and for moral clarity and the lie about General Pershing does not provide any of those," Tapper said.